Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $155.35 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average of $167.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

