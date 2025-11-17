Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PM stock opened at $155.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

