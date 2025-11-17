Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $292.8460 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.4%

Powell Industries stock opened at $329.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $413.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.33.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $780,090.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,201. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,618. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 45.1% in the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.