Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $734,297.55 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin O sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $734,297.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,062,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,115,173.58. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

