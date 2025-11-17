PSNY FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSNY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.25.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $790.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 43.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.