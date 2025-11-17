PVH Corp. $PVH Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 90.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,750 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 63.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 1,284.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 30.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 45.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $77.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $113.47.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.PVH’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

