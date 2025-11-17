Q3 Earnings Estimate for CAE Issued By Scotiabank (TSE:CAE)

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.45.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE opened at C$37.06 on Monday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$28.98 and a 12-month high of C$41.38. The stock has a market cap of C$11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.98.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

