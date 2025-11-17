Q3 Earnings Estimate for WhiteFiber Issued By Roth Capital

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFIFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for WhiteFiber in a report released on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for WhiteFiber’s FY2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on WhiteFiber in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteFiber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

WhiteFiber Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of WhiteFiber stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. WhiteFiber has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of WhiteFiber

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYFI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $349,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in WhiteFiber in the third quarter worth $396,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $679,000.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

