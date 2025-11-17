Q3 Earnings Forecast for McGraw Hill Issued By William Blair

Get McGraw Hill alerts:

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for McGraw Hill in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for McGraw Hill’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

MH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on McGraw Hill from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McGraw Hill from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McGraw Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

McGraw Hill Stock Performance

NYSE:MH opened at $15.71 on Monday. McGraw Hill has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $669.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.76 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. McGraw Hill has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGraw Hill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth $3,443,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $7,530,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000.

About McGraw Hill

(Get Free Report)

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGraw Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGraw Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.