Q3 EPS Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas Raised by Analyst

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2027 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.