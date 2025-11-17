Qfin (QFIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Qfin to post earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $693.2130 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%.The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts expect Qfin to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qfin Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. Qfin has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QFIN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Institutional Trading of Qfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Qfin by 1,050.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 721,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qfin by 32.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,603,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 395,589 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Qfin in the third quarter valued at about $10,070,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Qfin by 89.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 466,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after buying an additional 219,929 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Qfin by 75.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 188,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qfin Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

