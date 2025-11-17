QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $173.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average is $159.08. The stock has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

