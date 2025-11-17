Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Quantum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 price target on shares of Quantum in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Quantum Trading Up 11.9%

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $7.87 on Friday. Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.64.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. Quantum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.610–0.410 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum in the second quarter worth $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Quantum by 99.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 428,200.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

