Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:FTT FY2025 Earnings

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Finning International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTT. CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Finning International from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.88.

Finning International stock opened at C$74.01 on Monday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$34.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.36. The stock has a market cap of C$9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

