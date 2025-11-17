Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OUTFRONT Media (OUT)

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE: OUT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2025 – OUTFRONT Media was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2025 – OUTFRONT Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

11/12/2025 – OUTFRONT Media was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

11/11/2025 – OUTFRONT Media was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at New Street Research.

11/11/2025 – OUTFRONT Media was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2025 – OUTFRONT Media was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2025 – OUTFRONT Media had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – OUTFRONT Media had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2025 – OUTFRONT Media had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Insider Activity at OUTFRONT Media

In other news, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,814.60. This trade represents a 49.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $151,704,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983,462.78. This trade represents a 48.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

