Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REGN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $693.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $800.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

