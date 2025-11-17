Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zedcor FY2026 Earnings

Get Zedcor alerts:

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zedcor in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Zedcor’s FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZDC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Canada raised Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price objective on Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.65.

ZDC stock opened at C$6.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$658.71 million, a PE ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 1.26. Zedcor has a one year low of C$2.56 and a one year high of C$7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Dean Myles Shillington sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$3,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,125,843.75. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 1,501,800 shares of company stock worth $9,385,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

