Research Analysts Set Expectations for TCRX FY2025 Earnings

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCRX. BTIG Research cut shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut TScan Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $1.10 on Monday. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 1,692.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,889,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in TScan Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,354,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 463,372 shares during the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. increased its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 2,017,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 261,663 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 168,540 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

