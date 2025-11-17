Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after acquiring an additional 672,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 555.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 201.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 675,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,908,000 after purchasing an additional 451,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $449.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $435.42 and a one year high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 price target (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

