Roth Capital Has Negative Estimate for TENX FY2025 Earnings

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.93.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TENX. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Tenax Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenax Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

