Roth Capital Has Weak Outlook for Nextpower FY2026 Earnings

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Nextpower in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.54. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextpower’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nextpower’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nextpower from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Nextpower from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Nextpower from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Nextpower Stock Performance

NXT opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. Nextpower has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $112.74.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $391,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 409,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,677,925. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,420 shares of company stock worth $1,092,930. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nextpower by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Nextpower by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

