Roth Capital Increases Earnings Estimates for Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Logan Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. True now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Logan Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Logan Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Logan Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE LGN opened at C$0.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$500.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 5.15. Logan Energy has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$0.90.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

