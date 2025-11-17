Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for InPlay Oil Earnings

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst C. True now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

IPO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on InPlay Oil from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

IPO stock opened at C$12.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$359.25 million, a PE ratio of -86.13 and a beta of 0.63. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$6.54 and a 12 month high of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -720.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas Bartole sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.38, for a total value of C$87,500.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 341,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,889,797.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Darren W. Dittmer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,728. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 10,389 shares of company stock worth $120,251 over the last three months. 25.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.

