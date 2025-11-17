Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Samsonite Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Samsonite Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsonite Group has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Samsonite Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.69. Samsonite Group has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter. Samsonite Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsonite Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsonite Group

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

