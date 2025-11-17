Scotiabank Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CAE

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

CAE Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CAE opened at $26.41 on Monday. CAE has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $897.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 360.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in CAE by 39.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Stories

