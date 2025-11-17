ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $1,150.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,159.66.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $849.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.71, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $914.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $949.35.

ServiceNow shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $56,257.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,154.26. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 457 shares in the company, valued at $409,037.85. This represents a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,785 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $2,589,235,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,806,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,777,000 after purchasing an additional 626,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

