ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1,275.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,159.66.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $849.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $914.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $949.35. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Shares of ServiceNow are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $52,847.56. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,510.16. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,785 shares of company stock worth $10,679,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,599,709,000 after purchasing an additional 315,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,323,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,585,426,000 after buying an additional 154,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,574,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,445,000 after acquiring an additional 88,057 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $2,589,235,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.