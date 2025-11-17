SLB (NYSE:SLB) CFO Sells $1,412,927.25 in Stock

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SLB opened at $36.95 on Monday. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLB in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SLB during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price objective on SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

