Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Insider Acquires £19,803.96 in Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) insider Manju Malhotra bought 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £19,803.96.

Smiths News Price Performance

Shares of LON:SNWS opened at GBX 66.40 on Monday. Smiths News plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 71.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £159.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNWS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Smiths News from GBX 75 to GBX 80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.50.

About Smiths News

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

