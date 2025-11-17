Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $1.1380 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

SQM opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 30.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 507,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sociedad Quimica y Minera

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.