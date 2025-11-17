Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STLA. Zacks Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of STLA stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Amundi boosted its position in Stellantis by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 110,680,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,327,000 after buying an additional 32,206,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 208.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,367,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,067,000 after buying an additional 64,406,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,143,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $384,724,000. Finally, Bank of Italy raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,630,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

