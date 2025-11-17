Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

STLA stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its stake in Stellantis by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 110,680,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,327,000 after buying an additional 32,206,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,367,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,143,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $384,724,000. Finally, Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,630,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

