Stifel Canada Decreases Earnings Estimates for OR Royalties

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of OR Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of OR Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 0.72. OR Royalties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the third quarter worth $78,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

