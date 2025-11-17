Stifel Canada Expects Increased Earnings for K-Bro Linen

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$36.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.78. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$32.03 and a 52 week high of C$40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.