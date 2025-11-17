Stifel Canada Has Pessimistic View of TSE:OR FY2026 Earnings

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.86.

TSE OR opened at C$45.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$25.35 and a 1-year high of C$58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.85.

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

