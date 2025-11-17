Stifel Canada Issues Optimistic Estimate for Zedcor Earnings

Get Zedcor alerts:

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Zedcor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Zedcor’s FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins set a C$7.50 price objective on Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zedcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.65.

CVE ZDC opened at C$6.24 on Monday. Zedcor has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$7.00. The stock has a market cap of C$658.71 million, a PE ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Zedcor news, Director Dean Myles Shillington sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$3,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,125,843.75. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,501,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,530. Company insiders own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

