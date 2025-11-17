Stifel Canada Predicts Stronger Earnings for Taseko Mines

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.33.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$6.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.59. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$173.91 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.89, for a total transaction of C$176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,802,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,618,197.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. Also, insider Robert John Rotzinger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total transaction of C$759,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$668,367.27. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

