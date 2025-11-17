StoneX Group (SNEX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 28, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $89.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insider Activity

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 114,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,932.80. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in StoneX Group by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 115,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 72,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 541,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,606,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 360.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 316,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 44,644 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

