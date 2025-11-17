SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Nomura Securities raised SUMCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
