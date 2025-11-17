SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Get SUMCO alerts:

Separately, Nomura Securities raised SUMCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUMCO

SUMCO Stock Performance

About SUMCO

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 177.94 and a beta of 1.23. SUMCO has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

(Get Free Report)

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SUMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.