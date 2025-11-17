Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Down 21.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 21.1% during trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.63.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

