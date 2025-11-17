Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was down 21.1% on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.63.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.