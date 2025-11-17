Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Down 21.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares fell 21.1% on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. 5,946,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.41.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

