Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Down 21.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.