Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Down 21.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.1% on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.41.

Read Our Latest Report on SPB

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.