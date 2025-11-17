Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.1% during trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPB. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

Superior Plus Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.01%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

