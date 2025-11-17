Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Down 21.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares were down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.63.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.The firm had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.01%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

