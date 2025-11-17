Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.1% during trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. 5,946,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPB. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.41.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.01%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

