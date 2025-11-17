Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 21.1% during trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.