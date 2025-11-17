Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares fell 21.1% on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. 5,946,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.41.

Superior Plus Trading Down 21.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.63.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

