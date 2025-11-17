Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was down 21.1% on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPB. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

